Laketown Township’s oldest park is expanding for the fifth time

LAKETOWN TWP. — A significant property acquisition will add more than three acres to Laketown Township’s oldest park.

The township announced Wednesday, Jan. 17, it's purchased 3.17 acres of land to add to Laketown Beach, a park along the shores of Lake Michigan. Although the newly purchased land doesn’t touch the lake, it does have a view of the water.

“It's important to acquire as much land as possible near Lake Michigan for our residents,” Township Manager Al Meshkin wrote in a release. “There are no plans for the property yet, but the parks commission will work on plans over the next few years.”

The new property connects to the southeast end of the park and brings the park’s size to about 7.6 acres. It's the fifth property acquisition for Laketown Beach, adding to the initial land acquired for the park in 1926.

“This is our fifth, and largest, acquisition,” Meshkin said.

Previous acquisitions include three parcels of about 0.3 acres each and one at approximately 0.75 acres, according to the release.

Funding for the purchase came from several sources, but primarily a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Additionally, landowner J.P. Oosterbaan made a “generous donation” to aid the purchase. The township paid $1,453.40 to cover closing and transfer fees.

Laketown Beach Park is located at 6710 142nd Ave.

