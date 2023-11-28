Laketown Township parks commission votes to demolish Huyser House

LAKETOWN TWP. — Following months of back and forth, a decision has been reached on the fate of the controversial Huyser House in Laketown Township.

The township’s Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday, Nov. 15, to demolish the 84-year-old house.

The home, formerly owned by Manuel and Lilah Huyser, was donated to Laketown Township along with 102 acres of land for a park in 2001. It went unused for more than 20 years.

Previous parks commissions have recommended preserving the house, and it was included in a park design in the township’s 2018 parks master plan. Throughout 2023, however, the fate of the home has been a hot topic in the township.

The Huyser House is located at 4188 64th St. in Laketown Township.

A special committee said in December 2022 the house should be torn down, citing safety, cost and a lack of purpose.

More: Parks commission has control over Huyser House, attorney says

More: Huyser House will receive ‘absolutely no money’ while Laketown awaits legal opinion

In March, Laketown's Parks and Recreation Commission voted 3-2 to hand the future of the home over to the Building Authority, which was tasked with making a plan for the structure by Sept. 15. That plan was revealed in August — a suggestion to convert the home into a Living Legacy Center for a cost of roughly $125,000.

The center would serve multiple purposes, including a parks office, history center and community garden. The plan had received approval from the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, which holds an easement on the property.

However, the parks commission was unhappy with the decision, and sent a letter to the township board relaying that opinion in September.

On Oct. 11, the township board asked the township attorney to provide an opinion on who has control of the house and whether the conservancy easement allowed the structure to be demolished. It also voted to spend “absolutely no money” on the house while awaiting the opinion.

The Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission has voted unanimously to demolish the Huyser House.

That opinion was provided Nov. 1, when attorney Ron Bultje informed the township the Parks and Recreation Commission has control of the house. Bultje said the conservation easement does not prohibit the demolition of the house, should the township decide to knock it down.

The Nov. 15 meeting was the first for the parks commission since the opinion was issued. Commissioners voted unanimously to demolish the home.

“This is an emotionally charged issue for the entire township,” said Karen Simmons, vice chairperson for the parks commission. More residents want the house removed than want to save it, she said.

“We’ve got to save the residents money,” said Commissioner Dick Becker, saying the house and a legacy center proposal do not improve the quality of life for the township.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

According to a press release from the township, a resident proposed a plan to maintain and refurbish the house prior to the commission’s vote.

Steven Ringelberg submitted a proposal an hour before the commission’s Nov. 15 meeting, the release said. In his proposal, he would pay the township $6,000 annually, with increases after five years, to lease the home. Ringelberg would have been responsible for insuring, securing, maintaining and restoring the Huyser House, which he planned to make a long-term rental, the release said.

The commission did not discuss the proposal in detail before voting to demolish the house.

The commission will seek bids for demolition of the house and plans to have those for consideration at the parks meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Laketown parks commission votes to demolish Huyser House