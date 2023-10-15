Laketran duo recognized by Ohio Public Transportation Association

Oct. 14—A pair of Laketran officials were presented with 2023 "Excellence Awards" during the Ohio Public Transportation Association's recent annual conference.

According to OPTA, the awards honor individuals and organizations who have "exemplified leadership and advocacy for public transit in Ohio."

Keith Bare, director of maintenance, received the "Milestone Award" for his 31 years of public service to Laketran.

Bare manages a fleet of 148 buses that travel over 4.2 million miles annually and his team of 25 mechanics and vehicle servicers oversees 5,000 preventative maintenance repairs each year., agency officials confirmed.

In addition, Laketran's Maintenance Department has also won multiple national awards from the National Fleet Management Association for its "commitment to being progressive and environmentally friendly by operating a waste oil heating system" and other recycling efforts.

"Keith is known as the 'go-to guy' among transit maintenance directors throughout the state, having managed fleets fueled by compressed natural gas, propane, diesel, gasoline, and, most recently Ohio's first battery-operated electric buses," said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. "He is most deserving of this award and the reason why thousands of riders can rely on us every day."

Andrea Aaby, Laketran's director of development and compliance, was honored as OPTA's "Under Forty Rising Star."

Aaby manages state and federal grants, capital planning, and recent construction projects, including the Frank J. Polivka Transit Center, at Lakeland Community College, the Wickliffe Park-n-Ride Transit Center, and the agency's current Headquarters Renovation and Expansion Project.

Over the past five years, Aaby has secured nearly $100 million in federal and state grants for buses, technology enhancements, and passenger amenities, Capelle noted.

"Andrea's advocacy for public transit and passion to bring the best transit services to our residents is evident in her work and I'm proud to see her recognized at this level," he said. "Now, we just need to continue to make Lake County a great place to live and work, so we can keep talented individuals like Andrea here in Lake County."