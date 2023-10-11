Lakeville Amazon shooting: Man pleads guilty to murdering woman pregnant with his child

A St. Louis Park man will be sentenced to 47 years in prison as part of a plea agreement in the Lakeville shooting death of a woman who was nine months pregnant with his child and the mother of his 2-year-old daughter.

Donte Rapheal McCray, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Dakota County District Court to two counts of second-degree murder by drive-by shooting — one each for the deaths of 31-year-old Kyla Bianca O’Neal and Messiah Edward O’Neal, who was born by cesarean section the night of the shooting and died nine days later.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center, where McCray worked.

The two counts were added as part of the plea agreement, which was reached two days before prosecutors were to present the case to a grand jury for consideration of first-degree murder charges. A conviction would have carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

McCray agreed to be sentenced to consecutive prison sentences of 306 months and 261 months. His two original counts of second-degree intentional murder will be dismissed at sentencing, which Judge David Lutz set for Dec. 12. McCray remains jailed without bail.

The prosecution “opted to resolve the case with a consecutive sentence on two counts of murder in the second degree,” instead of seeking the first-degree indictment, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a Wednesday statement. She said the decision was made after consent from the victim’s family.

McCray’s attorney, Alexander Vian, did not return a call for comment Wednesday.

McCray was on probation on a gun-related conviction at the time of the shooting, court records show.

Argued that day

According to the charges, McCray and O’Neal had argued and fought earlier in the day after she learned he had a child with another woman while O’Neal was pregnant with his child.

Later, she agreed to pick up McCray at his mother’s house and drive him to work. Police say video surveillance from the parking lot shows McCray get out of O’Neal’s front passenger seat in front of the Amazon warehouse, then go to the back passenger side door and move something.

O’Neal pulled the car away from the front of the building while McCray ran alongside. She pulled into a parking spot, but reversed the car briefly, which pushed him backward. She then pulled forward slowly, then very quickly, hitting a parking spot post.

After reviewing the video, officers spoke with McCray again. He said that when O’Neal’s car backed up, he was hit by a door, and that made him angry and he shot her, according to the complaint. She died that night at the hospital of a gunshot wound to her neck.

O’Neal, of Minneapolis, left behind three other children, who were ages 10, 7 and 2. McCray is the father of the youngest child, court records show.

In May 2022, eight months before the shooting, McCray was convicted of carrying a pistol without a permit, a gross misdemeanor that made it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He was sentenced to 30 days in the workhouse, 30 days on home electronic monitoring and placed on two years of probation.

