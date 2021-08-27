Lakeville man faces felony assault, property damage charges

Aug. 27—BLUE EARTH — A Lakeville man was charged with felonies for assault and property damage after a Thursday incident at a bar in Easton.

Jonathan W. Friesen, 39, is accused of damaging the door at Al's Bar in Easton and threatening people with a knife after a confrontation outside the bar, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Faribault County District Court.

A witness told deputies he asked Friesen and the group with him to leave the bar. Once Friesen was outside, another witness said Friesen was involved in a fight, punched the door and pulled out a knife.

A deputy later found and detained Friesen. He reportedly told the deputy he pulled the knife out because he felt threatened by a man at the bar.

Friesen also said he tried to punch the man who ripped his shirt but instead hit the door. After leaving the bar, Friesen returned to try to pay the owner for the damage to the door.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola