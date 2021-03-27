Lakeville police seek help in finding suspect in park assault

Lakeville police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman Saturday morning in a wooded area of East Lake Community Park.

The Lakeville Police Department said in a news release that the "violent assault" happened around 11 a.m., after the man told the woman he needed help for someone who had fallen, and led her to a wooded area of the park.

The woman, who is in her 40s, told police that the man then attacked her before she was able to break free and run for help. She was later taken to Ridges Hospital to be evaluated for her injuries, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man of unknown race wearing a black stocking cap and black "COVID-style" face mask, black jacket and black leather gloves. The Lakeville Police Department said it will increase its staffing of the area and asked people to take extra precautions in the area of the park, located on Pilot Knob Road, until the suspect has been identified. Among them: Avoid using the park alone, let family members or friends know where you are and when you plan to return from an outing in the area, and report suspicious activity by calling 911.

People with information about the incident can contact Lakeville Detective Scott Frame at 952-224-6732 or sframe@lakevillemn.gov.

Erin Golden • 612-673-4790