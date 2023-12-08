Lakeville youth wrestling coach accused of indecent assault and battery

A man who runs a wrestling club for youth and high school wrestlers from ages five and up in Lakeville is facing indecent assault and battery charges.

Lakeville Police say Fred Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 16.

Investigators say the incident happened at Conrad’s place of business, Brick Road Wrestling Club, at Millennium Circle in Lakeville in October.

Conrad was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Friday. He was released on personal recognizance, and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim.

“The matter remains under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department,” according to a statement from Lakeville Police Chief Mathew Perkins. “Anyone who may have further information is asked to call Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422.”

According to Brick Road’s website, the club has trained athletes including numerous sectional, state, all-state and New England Champions across the South Shore and has sponsored students to take part in events in and out of state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW