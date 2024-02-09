Lakeway Mayor Kilgore: We're better prepared for emergencies after 2023 winter storm

Lakeway Mayor Tom Kilgore says the city learned many hard lessons from last February's ice storm and is much better prepared to deal with emergencies.

The past several years, February has been marked by some intense winter weather for our area. We all remember the ice storm this time last year, which not only created dangerous driving conditions, and hazardous falling tree limbs, but also extended power outages during sub-freezing temperatures.

We learned many hard lessons, and we are much better prepared to deal with all types of emergencies. The crews you’ve seen around the large transmission lines in Lakeway over the past several months are crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority working to make sure those power lines will operate in extreme weather conditions. They’ll continue to work on those lines from our area to Marble Falls throughout the year.

Tom Kilgore

Our emergency management coordinator has been working hard the past few months to ensure we are stocked up and prepared in case another ice storm hits, including having an enhanced response and a plan to help keep folks warm in case of an extended power outage. We continue to encourage our residents and businesses to sign up for localized emergency alert notifications through Voyent Alert, as well as signing up for important city news. You can find information on how to sign up on our website (Lakeway-tx.gov).

In a nutshell, we’re better prepared this year. However, full preparation is a community effort. Please ensure you and your family are ready for any kind of emergency. Visit Ready.Gov for information on creating an emergency kit, and an emergency plan for you and your family.

Additionally, I want to personally thank our Lakeway staff, Police Department and management team for the exceptional work they did a year ago during the storm and cleanup.

February also means it’s time to put down your pruning shears, as we enter a period when oak wilt can be rapidly spread between our trees. As the saying goes here in Lakeway, “Never Prune; February through June.” In Lakeway there are more than 20 oak wilt centers, which are oak trees infected with the fungus. This will eventually kill those trees. Due to a certain beetle that comes out this time of year and helps spread the fungus, February through June is typically the highest risk of new infections. As per city ordinance, we ask you not to cut or prune oak trees for the next five months. It could not only be harmful to our tree population, but you could also face a fine. If for some reason an oak tree is cut, our city forester asks that those wounds be painted immediately to help prevent any possible spread of this disease.

Our parks could be getting an upgrade. But that will be up to you, our voters. The City Council unanimously approved a bond election to fund parks improvements. This process took several years, many meetings and even an in-person and virtual town hall to get where we are today. This $22 million bond package includes improvements to Butler Park in Rough Hollow, Lakeway City Park, Lakeway Activity Center, Lakeway Swim Center and the Live Oak Tennis Park. You’ll hear more about this bond and the details in the coming weeks. But, for now, make sure you’re registered to vote. I’d like to also mention that three council member seats also will be on the ballot this spring, and you can find more details on that by visiting Lakeway-tx.gov/elections. Early voting begins April 22, with election day on Saturday, May 4.

We have several city events coming up through March. The Lakeway Arts Committee is busy collecting registrations for our first ArtWalk, which will take place in April at the Hurst Creek Sculpture Garden and Hamilton Greenbelt, along with several art studios throughout Lakeway. If you’re an artist, dancer, instrumental musician, craftsman or even culinary artist, I encourage you to visit our website to register for this event. It’s only $35 to secure a spot, and it’s a great chance to showcase your talents to the public!

If you haven’t secured your ticket to “A Night with the Austin Symphony Orchestra,” the clock is ticking. The unique, collaborative performance with the Austin Symphony Orchestra and talented musicians with the Lake Travis High School will take place on Sunday, March 3, at 4 p.m. at the Lake Travis Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on your seating location. You also can register for a special package that includes four tickets and a chance to mingle with the musicians and have a special buffet dinner the evening before. My wife and I have enjoyed this concert in the past and know you will as well. It would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one, so visit our website to get your tickets.

Our City Manager Joseph Molis will host a special “State of the City” event at Lakeway City Hall on Thursday, March 7, from 6-7 p.m. This will give residents and businesses a chance to learn more about how the city of Lakeway functions, as well as getting the latest city updates, and a chance for you to visit the departments that work together to bring services to our community. There will also be a virtual option if you can’t attend the in-person event. Visit our website for the details.

Finally, spring is just around the corner, and so is EGGstravaganza. The popular free event will once again take place at Lakeway City Park on Saturday, March 23, starting at 2 p.m. Bring your family to participate in several free activities, including some art projects, a petting zoo and age-specific egg hunts. It’s always a great event that helps usher in the spring season, so hope to see you there.

Stay safe and let’s continue to live our Lakeway values!

Tom Kilgore is the mayor of Lakeway.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway Mayor Kilgore: We're better prepared for emergencies