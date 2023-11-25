Lakeway OKs $300K in Special Olympics funding

The Lakeway City Council approved $300,000 in hotel occupancy tax funding for the Special Olympics winter games in February.

The Lakeway City Council on Monday approved $300,000 in funding for the 2024 Special Olympics and discussed using police license plate reader technology.

The council approved $300,000 in hotel occupancy tax funding for the Special Olympics winter games, which will take place in the city. The organization expects the event in February to be larger than last year’s winter games, as it includes additional sports, and will receive international visitors.

The 2023 Special Olympics winter games had over 1,200 participants, and generated over 800 stays in local hotel rooms, officials said.

Chad Eason, Special Olympics' senior director of competition and games, said that for next year’s games, he expects around 1,750 hotel guests from across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and Mexico. The organization requested $100,000 more in funding compared to last year, due to an expansion of the event. Lakeway collects 7% in hotel occupancy tax from those staying at local hotels and motels and uses the funds to promote tourism.

Council members unanimously approved the funding but requested that the Special Olympics team make a larger effort to incorporate local businesses within the games, citing food vendors and T-shirt printing as ways the organization could contribute to the local economy.

In other action at Monday’s meeting, Lakeway Police Chief Glen Koen made a presentation on the city’s use of license plate reader technology. Council members had varying thoughts on the readers, some expressing privacy concerns related to the readers, others expressing support for the technology, which could mitigate crime.

Koen said the department has installed new Axon cameras in all police cars. The cameras are equipped with license plate reader technology that has not yet been turned on. The technology has led to a decrease in property crime in surrounding cities, Koen said.

“Sunset Valley, in February 2022, installed this technology, and they recovered, just between February and December of that year, 50 stolen vehicles in their city,” Koen said. “We have a number of local agencies that have experienced great success in apprehensions and reductions of property crimes because of this technology.”

Koen said the Axon unnegotiable terms and conditions include the sharing of license plate data with not only surrounding police departments, but other third-party entities. Council Member Gretchen Vance expressed concern with this element of the terms and conditions, stating a privacy risk for citizens.

Mayor Thomas Kilgore suggested a pilot program for the technology, before fully approving the license plate readers, and Koen said he will plan discussions with vendors to cover data and privacy concerns with the companies that offer the technology.

“No one is against the chief, no one is against the Police Department getting the tools they want,” said Council Member Louis Mastangelo. “We just want to be careful. What limitations can we put on it for privacy’s sake?”

City Manager Joseph Molis also discussed the financial impact of a proposed $28 million bond for upcoming parks improvements. Molis said he expects an average of a $13 monthly household impact for the proposed bond, which would feed eight parks and recreation projects.

The project and its bond would account for a new park, as well as updates to trails, parks, activity centers and pickleball courts.

Molis said the city may break the bond up into propositions of varying dollar amounts based on the project’s elements, allowing taxpayers to vote based on which projects they prioritize or don’t. That will be a subject the department plans to broach with residents at a Dec. 7 town hall.

“Ultimately, the voters get to decide which projects are the priorities,” Molis said. “If they fund all of them — great. If they fund some of them, then we know what our marching orders are.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway OKs $300K in Special Olympics funding