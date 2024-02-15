Lakeway police Chief Koen: Making RM 620 safer a joint effort

I visited a local business recently and as I approached the entrance, a man was coming out the door. When the man saw me, he turned abruptly and made a beeline straight for me. Something was clearly on his mind. As he approached, the man said, “What are we going to do about all those speeders on 620?” This is an increasingly common question these days. Traffic is on all our minds. Austin is a true “big city” now and the surrounding communities, like Lakeway, are all experiencing an influx of people ... and cars.

Traffic congestion and traffic safety is an issue on RM 620. We have more cars. We have more speeding. We have more red-light running. There are plenty of issues with traffic on 620. The problem goes beyond mere numbers, though. It seems like our collective ability to “drive friendly” is broken. Perhaps this problem had been creeping up on us for a while, but there is no denying it now. Patience and courtesy are in short supply.

The effect of this is that 620 feels unsafe. While collision numbers on 620 have not gone up in recent years (since 2018, the average number of collisions per year has been 176, and we had 174 last year), my guess is you feel like 620 is more dangerous. This perception matters. A sense of safety is an important ingredient in the recipe for quality of life.

So, what do we do about this? The answer lies in a combined effort from the government and from you.

The government effort will continue to be on the public safety and planning fronts. The men and women of the Lakeway Police Department are focused on traffic safety and spend a significant amount of time and effort addressing unsafe driving behavior on 620. Officers will continue to address speeding, red light violations, unsafe turning maneuvers, tailgating and violations involving driving on the shoulder. These efforts frequently include targeted safety initiatives and sometimes involve officers from multiple agencies. You can provide feedback on areas that need attention from our officers by submitting your traffic concerns via the Citizen Feedback form found on the city’s website.

Your city leadership team is also hard at work on the problem. City leaders are focused on partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation to accomplish design and technology improvements along the RIM 620 corridor. As part of that process, the city is in regular contact with TxDOT about current and future needs and fixes with respect to road design and infrastructure, in particular through the 620 widening project. Part of the project plan includes upgrading the traffic signals with better technology. This will help with the sequencing of the signals, allowing for better traffic flow, and will help reduce the impacts of signal outages.

Additionally, the city is working closely with stakeholders in the community to balance the impact that roadway improvements may have on the flow of traffic into and out of the businesses along 620 (you can learn more by visiting the city’s website). It is an important city goal to create safer ingress and egress to these businesses, both during the widening project and once the widening is completed. It will take time, but these efforts will pay off in the years to come.

Even with all the steps your government and Police Department are taking to increase safety and improve driving conditions, the most influential safety factor remains you, the individual behind the wheel. You can help us overcome these challenges by focusing on attitude and courtesy. As someone who has logged a lot of miles on 620 over the years, I appreciate how frustrating it can be to do simple things like turn left or get where you are going in timely manner. During my travels, I have encountered far too many overly aggressive or seemingly oblivious drivers. In short, you don’t have to look long for a reason to be frustrated when driving this crucial stretch of road. Unfortunately, frustration often makes the problem worse, as it can negatively impact your driving behavior and cause you to take unnecessary risks. It is important to remain calm and use defensive driving strategies as you navigate traffic signals and other vehicles on 620.

While you can’t control what other drivers are doing, you can control how you drive and how you react. Simple strategies include:

Allowing faster or more aggressive drivers to pass you. Fight the urge to be competitive or to “police” the behavior of others. If a car wants to pass you, be courteous and let them. It doesn’t cost you anything and it may help them relax and slow down.

Driving in the right-hand lane unless you need to pass a car or make a turn. Daily, I encounter vehicles going well below the speed limit in the left lane. This is just as unsafe as driving too fast, and it tends to make other drivers irate and aggressive. Be friendly and stay to the right.

Approaching intersections with care. Red-light running is dangerous, and it won’t save you time if you get pulled over, cause a wreck or inevitably must stop at the next red light. It is also rude, as other drivers, who have the right of way, now must wait on you.

Keeping a safe distance. Reaction time can save you from a collision and will reduce frequent or sudden breaking, which will lower your stress and that of the drivers behind you.

Like many of you, I look forward to the new and improved RM 620. In the meantime, Lakeway police will be out there observing driving behavior. Hopefully we see you out there driving friendly and setting a good example.

Glen Koen is the police chief in Lakeway.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway police Chief Koen: Making RM 620 safer a joint effort