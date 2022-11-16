Lakeway police searching for man who struck officer, police units with stolen car

Lakeway police released a photo of a driver and the stolen car used to hit two police units and a responding officer.

Lakeway police are searching for a man who used a stolen car this week to hit two police units and injure an officer who was on foot. Officials said the officer was hospitalized for evaluation but is expected to be OK.

Police said they were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Baldovino Skyway in the Rough Hollow subdivision on Monday when the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed as officers approached the car, a gray, four-door Volkswagen Passat.

During the pursuit, officials said, the driver hit a patrol vehicle and then while backing up struck an officer trying to apprehend the man.

Police released a surveillance photo of the car and the man, who is described as being in his late teens or early 20s with short, curly and dark hair. The vehicle, which had a temporary license tag of 1899P16, a cracked driver's side windshield and front-end damage, was last seen headed toward Austin at Texas 71 and Bee Creek Road.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the car to call Lakeway police at (512) 261-2800 or 911. Police cautioned residents to not approach the vehicle or suspect.

