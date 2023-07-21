Lakeway reviews budget plan

Lakeway City Hall

The Lakeway City Council reviewed the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget at its July 17 special meeting. The budget includes a 6% increase in expenditures and a 6% increase in the police budget.

The increased police budget — from $6.8 million to $7.2 million — will include technology and equipment improvements, as well as four new positions: a full-time victims’ services counselor, a motor officer and two dispatchers. The Lakeway Police Department currently employs only one full-time victims’ services counselor. The department also is considering creating a corporal position or implementing a stipend for an officer to take up the corporal responsibilities.

The police budget also will include an increased allocation to animal control services, the K9 unit, a backup third dispatch terminal and a $20,000 software that allows officers to open up Apple phones for investigations.

Additional increases to the police budget may come in the form of a drone and a license plate reader — two expenses that have not yet been finalized.

The city's 2023 overall budget was $17.7 million, and the 2024 projected overall budget is $18.82 million.

A 27% increase in the city's 2024 general services budget will include technological improvements, as well as a shift in employees and services from the administration department to general services.

The council also heard from the heritage, art and wildlife committees on their proposed 2024 budgets. The Art Committee proposed implementing a new city art-walk next year, which would allow local artists and artisans to showcase and sell their work, attracting community members and visitors.

The city experienced an over $1.6 million expenditure increase in 2023 from 2022, due to debris clean up from January’s winter storm — an expense that is not foreseen in the coming year.

The special meeting also included a council discussion on changes and improvements to employee benefits, as well as a recently conducted compensation survey for city employees.

The city enlisted Public Sector Personnel Consultants to conduct the survey to ensure that all Lakeway employee positions are at a competitive salary. The outside party compared Lakeway salaries to those of employees in surrounding cities of similar sizes.

After determining that some Lakeway employees' salaries are behind the market, the consultant outlined three possible options to provide Lakeway employees with a more competitive salary. Suggestions included increasing sworn police salaries by 5% and raising city employee salaries to better reflect competitive salaries.

The council has yet to make a decision on salary changes in response to the survey, or changes to employee benefits.

During the regular meeting that night, council members voted to designate the Lakeway Activity Center as the location for general, municipal and city elections.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway City Council reviews proposed 2023-24 budget