Lakewood carjacking suspect arrested at hotel

LAKEWOOD - A Lakewood man under investigation for his role in a possible carjacking earlier Thursday was arrested at a township hotel, police said.

Lakewood Police are investigating a carjacking that reportedly took place near the New Jersey Transit bus terminal near First Street and Lexington Avenue, said Gregory Staffordsmith, spokesperson for the department.

As a result of information developed in the carjacking investigation, police went to the Carasaljo Inn at the corner of Route 9 and 5th Street, Staffordsmith said. Believing that the suspect was in one of the hotel rooms, the Lakewood Police Department's Special Response Team was deployed.

After getting a search warrant, police ordered the suspect, a 52-year-old Lakewood man, to exit the room, according to Staffordsmith. A second person was also taken into custody.

Staffordsmith said the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back with APP.com for more details.

