Lakewood chief, two Monmouth Co. sergeants among NJ's police 'major discipline' list

TRENTON - Twenty-four sworn officers in Monmouth and Ocean counties received major discipline in 2021, 19 from Monmouth County and five from Ocean County, according to an annual report from the Office of the Attorney General.

The penalties ranged from a six-day suspension for Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer for an unspecified policy violation to the termination of seven officers over a host of infractions and even some crimes.

Each year, the state’s law enforcement agencies must all report to the Attorney General the names of officers and supervisors who have faced “major discipline” — firings, demotions or suspensions longer than five days — by Jan. 31 of the following year. Previously, departments released instances of discipline, but not the names of the officers involved.

The officers named are those whose disciplinary proceedings concluded in 2021, so the underlying incidents may have been earlier, and some disciplinary proceedings begun in 2021 may still be pending.

Below are the 13 policemen, 10 corrections officers and one county investigator from Monmouth and Ocean counties:

Monmouth County

Aberdeen

Sgt. Raymond Sosa was suspended 19 days after he was charged with misconduct for insubordination, conduct unbecoming a public employee and "other sufficient cause."

Asbury Park

Officer Jonathan Diorio "was suspended 52 days for withholding information during a criminal investigation."

Freehold Township

Officer Richard Gregg was suspended 60 days "for providing false and/or misleading information during a family court matter."

Officer Scott DeLuca "was terminated for failing a random drug screening."

Holmdel

Patrolman Ian Wladika was terminated "for violating a last chance agreement related to the use of alcohol both on and off duty."

Long Branch

Officer Joseph Corcoran was suspended 90 days for conduct unbecoming and neglect of duty "for providing inaccurate information when reporting a motor vehicle accident he was involved in to his supervisor."

The state report did not specify the circumstances of the crash for which Corcoran was suspended. Corcoran was named in a 2021 lawsuit alleging he had driven a Long Branch police car "in a careless and negligent fashion" and crashed into another car driven by Raj K. Patel of Long Branch, according to Patel's civil complaint. Attorneys for Corcoran, Long Branch and the city police department have denied any wrongdoing, according to court records. In a separate civil case, Corcoran is accused of violating the civil rights of Jomell Brathwaite of Neptune, who contends that on Aug. 30, 2017, Corcoran "sucker-punched" him in the right eye while he was handcuffed, leaving him with a severe injury to his eye, then filed false charges against Brathwaite to cover up the excessive force. Corcoran and the Long Branch Police Department have denied the allegations in a court filing. A settlement conference is set for April 29. An attorney for Corcoran, Brian Trelease, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Middletown

Sgt. Carl Roth was terminated June 14, 2021, "by civil order forfeiture of public office."

Records show that Roth was charged with two felonies and several traffic charges after a 2019 car crash in New York that left a motorcyclist with a broken leg. He was convicted in February 2020 of leaving the scene of an accident-causing injury, a fifth-degree felony in New York, and comparable to a third-degree indictable crime in New Jersey.

Patrolman Jesse Schild was terminated Feb. 18, 2021 for a "rule violation."

Patrolman Thomas Foster was terminated by as a "forfeiture of public office as a result of a plea to one count of (fourth) degree falsifying records," with the case concluding March 1, 2021.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Timothy Baggitt was suspended six days after he "failed to report missing evidence to his supervisor."

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office — correctional officers

Officer David-John Leventhal was suspended 180 days for "violation of various rules, regulations, policies and/or procedures relating to the safe handling of firearms."

Officer Amos Osborne was suspended 90 days for "numerous violations of time and attendance policies and procedures" and "unauthorized absences." Osborne was also suspended for 30 days in 2020 for the same offenses, according to that year's report on major discipline.

Officer Jeremy Berenger was suspended 120 days for "failure to properly supervise inmates including allowing horseplay to occur."

Officer Anthony Lemore was suspended 20 days for "failure to follow required procedures in conducting required searches of inmates."

Officer Jason Schaller was suspended 90 days for "failure to timely report use of force incident and promptly obtain medical evaluation of inmate."

Officer Michael Simms was suspended 30 days for "failure to timely respond to emergency situation involving an inmate disturbance."

Officer Brian Feirstein was suspended 60 days for "leaving post without being properly relieved; failure to properly secure inmate area." In 2020 Feirstein was suspended 30 days for "unauthorized use of cellphone in secured area," according to that year's report.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neptune Township

Officer Javaughn Rogers "was suspended 91 days for failing to perform his assigned patrol duties."

Sea Bright

Officer Jeffrey Farrah was terminated for "refusal to submit to drug testing."

Ocean County

Lakewood

Chief Gregory Meyer was suspended six days for a "policy violation."

Lakewood Police Chief Chief Gregory Meyer. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Lakewood, NJ

The report did not state what policy Meyer violated. Meyer came under scrutiny when controversial statements on politics and immigration that appeared on his Twitter account came to light in September 2021. Lakewood officials said at the time that Meyer's account had been hacked. Township police opened an investigation, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office also reviewed the incident. The prosecutor's office previously investigated a 2018 social media video that appeared to show an open beer can inside the chief's vehicle. Meyer did not return messages left on his cell phone. Lakewood Mayor Raymond Coles said he could not comment since it was a personnel matter.

Manchester

Patrolman Matthew Juralewicz "was terminated as a result of officer misconduct ... for multiple violations of department rules and regulations during his participation as a field training officer."

Juralewicz sued for reinstatement the same month he was fired, July 2021, and Judge Marlene Ford dismissed his complaint Nov. 29, court records show. The township, meanwhile, has filed its own lawsuit against Juralewicz, demanding he pay back the $118,514 he was paid between the beginning of his suspension on Sept. 22, 2020, and his firing July 15, 2021, according to the township's complaint. Juralewicz has not filed a response in that case and, in fact, filings from township attorneys indicate they have not been able to find him to serve him their complaint, which was filed in August. Juralewicz' previous attorneys had withdrawn from his case, according to the township's complaint. Efforts to reach Juralewicz for this article were unsuccessful. Numbers listed in his name were disconnected or had changed users.

Ocean County Department of Corrections

Officer Lucian Woods was suspended 15 days for conduct unbecoming. He "was involved in a physical altercation with another staff member" while on duty.

Officer Joseph Gonzalez was suspended 30 days for issues supervising inmates and related to use of force. "Officer Gonzalez while on duty failed to keep inmates on a keep separate status, resulting in an assault. Officer Gonzalez then used physical force and failed to document the incident."

A call placed to Warden Joseph M. Valenti was not immediately returned.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Sgt. John Steinhauer was suspended 75 days for an "improper arrest."

Steinhauer did not directly respond to requests for comment. But the attorney who represented him in the disciplinary action, Robert Honecker, said, "He got disciplined, accepted his discipline and was reinstated." Honecker added that one offense pertained to Steinhauer claiming there was an arrest warrant for an individual in a case when there was none. The other had to do with a misstatement alleged to have been made by Steinhauer in a civil case in which he was named as a defendant. The statement was deemed to be ambiguous not false, Honecker said. The civil case stemmed from Steinhauer's alleged response to a scuffle outside JR's Ocean Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights on Nov. 28, 2017. According to the federal civil rights suit, the plaintiff alleged that Steinhauer "moved toward plaintiff, intentionally stepped on his head and grinded his face into the cement ground. No situation arose that necessitated the use of such force on plaintiff's person. Steinhauer’s actions were malicious, sadistic and done for the sole purpose of causing plaintiff harm." The case was settled and there was no admission of wrongdoing on Steinhauer's part.

Former Attorney General Gurbir Grewal first ordered agencies to name disciplined officers in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer. Police unions fought Grewal’s directives all the way through New Jersey’s Supreme Court, which ultimately sided with Grewal in June 2021.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal pushes away questions about his future after he formally apologized for his Office’s role in the systematic targeting of gay bars between 1933 and 1967. The event was held at Main Street and Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021, at the former site of bar subject to those discriminatory actions.

The reports are “designed to enhance public trust and confidence in law enforcement, to deter misconduct, to improve transparency and accountability in the disciplinary process, and to identify repeat offenders who may try to move from one sensitive position to another,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, who wrote the court’s unanimous decision, said at the time.

This is the first full year of major discipline reports naming officers. Officers facing major discipline between June 15 and Dec. 31, 2020, were named in August 2021.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can contact him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@app.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

USA Today Network reporters Stacey Barchenger, Steve Janoski, Kathleen Hopkins and Erik Larsen contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ police reform: Lakewood chief, other Shore cops on discipline list