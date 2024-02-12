Lakewood Church shooter home raided by police

TechCrunch

Bugcrowd -- the startup that taps into a database of half a million hackers to help organizations like OpenAI and the U.S. government set up and run bug bounty programs, cash rewards to freelancers who can identify bugs and vulnerabilities in their code -- has picked up a big cash award of its own to grow its business further: an equity round of $102 million. General Catalyst is leading the investment, with previous backers Rally Ventures and Costanoa Ventures also participating. Bugcrowd has raised over $180 million to date, and while valuation is not being disclosed, CEO Dave Gerry said in an interview it is "significantly up" on its last round back in 2020, a $30 million Series D.