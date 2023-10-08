Lakewood crash kills three, two remain critical: Ocean County Prosecutor

LAKEWOOD — Three people died Saturday after two vehicles collided at New Hampshire and Cedar Bridge avenues, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Lakewood police were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m. Saturday and found a truck and sedan that had collided with such force, both vehicles had split into two, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A Honda Accord with five aboard was traveling east on Cedar Bridge Avenue when it failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with a Dodge truck in the intersection, Billhimer said. The force of the impact overturned the truck and split the vehicle in two, he said.

The Accord continued traveling until it struck a traffic signal pole and also broke into two pieces, the prosecutor said.

The Accord driver and one of the passengers was declared dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office. Three other passengers were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where one succumbed to her injuries, authorities said. The remaining two passengers remained in critical condition late Saturday, the prosecutor said.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

Their names were not immediately released.

The Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit all assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor's office.

