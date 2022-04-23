🌱 Lakewood Earth Day Celebration + Mobile Home Park Rent Control No Go

Happy Saturday, Lakewood! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Saturday's weather: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 56 Low: 36.

Here are the top five stories in Lakewood today:

State bill would provide millions of dollars for Marshall Fire victims. Superior Trustees asked State Sen. Steve Fenberg for help – he responded with a bill, if approved, that will provide $15 million for homeowners and local governments, and $20 million in low-interest loans and grants for those who build green. (CBS4) Why is the U.S.' climate agenda stuck in neutral? The program is plagued by setbacks, including having the U.S. Interior Department open up an additional 144,000 acres of federal land for oil and gas development. (CO Newsline) Denver restaurants serving up Taco Bell-inspired meals. I'm suprised no one picked up the mexican pizza that was phased out in 202o by Taco Bell (but is now set to return this May.) (5280) Drone crash may have sparked fire on Longmont's Table Mountain. A drone operated by University of Colorado researchers crashed yesterday and likely sparked the Table Mountain Fire in Longmont. (Patch) Rent control for Colorado's mobile home parks appears to be doomed. Gov. Jared Polis has threatened to veto, if passed, a bill that aims to protect mobile home park residents from large hikes in rent. (CPR)

Pet Adoption in Lakewood: The latest dogs, cats & more. (Patch)

Take a trip down to the Great Sand Dunes National Park: There's lots to do, from horseback riding to to sandboarding. The dunes are surrounded by majestic mountain peaks. How will you explore Alamosa? (Instagram)

Lakewood's Fire resource page: It's really dry out there – be prepared in your home and community with these resources: (Lakewood)

Substance Use Services: Jeffco is committed to working with the community and partners to address the substance use crisis. (Jeffco)

