Lakewood introduces 3 proposals: Cannabis policy reform

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Lakewood City Council is introducing three legislative proposals as part of a cannabis policy reform.

According to a press release from the Lakewood City Council on Friday, three measures are being proposed that are meant to reshape the city’s approach to marijuana to reflect Ohio’s changing laws.

These are the measures being proposed by the Lakewood City Council:

Ordinance to Decriminalize Marijuana Possession: According to the release, the ordinance proposes the decriminalization of marijuana, up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and reduces the penalty for misdemeanor-level possession of marijuana, aligning with Ohio’s recently passed Issue 2. Amendment to the Permitting Process for Adult-Use Dispensaries: The city said it would like to amend the permitting process for adult-use dispensaries and streamline the process to make it more conducive for businesses to establish adult-use dispensaries in the city. Zoning Code Amendment for Adult-Use Dispensaries: The city would like to amend the zoning code to allow adult-use dispensaries in commercial districts, according to the release.

The City of Lakewood did recently impose a temporary pause on dispensary permits that will remain in effect while the city finalizes marijuana policies, according to the release.

