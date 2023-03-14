Lakewood man accused of brandishing machete, menacing residents

LAKEWOOD−A 22-year-old township man is accused of menacing a group of residents with a machete Monday night.

The incident happened about 11:30pm on Forest Avenue and 6th Street when police said Max Sanchez brandished the weapon and approached five pedestrians.

Although no specific threats were made, "his menacing behavior caused fear of eminent injury or harm to each of them," Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said in a statement.

Victims provided police with a detailed description of Sanchez and the officers quickly found him and the machete, Staffordsmith said. Lakewood Shomrim (Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch) assisted in Sanchez's capture, he said.

Sanchez was being held at Ocean County Jail in Toms River on nearly two dozen charges, including assault, weapons offenses and resisting arrest, according to the jail's records.

Although the neighborhood where the incident took place is home to many Orthodox Jewish people, there is nothing to indicate the incident was motivated by bias, Staffordsmith said.

Lakewood police said the investigation is continuing.

