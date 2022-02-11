Lakewood man gets 16 years, admitting he stabbed man who later died after car accident

LAKEWOOD - A township man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2015 stabbing of another man, who subsequently died following a motor vehicle accident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Darneil Reeves, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Dec. 22, 2021, in the death of 32-year-old Hassan Parker, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lakewood Township Police observed a car strike a telephone pole at the intersection of John Street and River Avenue on June 22, 2015. When officers approached the vehicle, Parker exited, indicated that he had been wounded and collapsed, officials said.

While in the ambulance, Parker said that Reeves was responsible for stabbing him, according to authorities.

Local: Lakewood bus driver cited for careless driving in crash with three students on board

Parker later succumbed to his injuries at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, officials said.

A further investigation revealed that Reeves stabbed Parker in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Center Street prior to the motor vehicle crash, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Reeves surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with his attorney on June 30, 2015. He had been held at the Ocean County Jail ever since.

Reeves will serve his sentence in New Jersey State Prison. His sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, requiring him to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood NJ: Man sentenced in stabbing death before car accident