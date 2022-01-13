Lakewood man indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Little Egg Harbor resident

TOMS RIVER - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the murder of a 20-year-old from Little Egg Harbor, which authorities have said was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Jahvontae Debose had previously been charged with the homicide of Dajour Randolph last year.

Randolph suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest while on Tudor Court in Lakewood on Feb. 21, 2021. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he died, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The grand jury also indicted Debose on the charges of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; being a certain person not to possess a firearm; possession of a firearm in the course of committing a drug offense; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of hollow nose ammunition; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol with intent to distribute, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the chest wound, Randolph was also shot in the back and shoulder, according to investigators.

Just before Randolph died, he told a Lakewood police officer that Debose was the one who had shot him, according to an affidavit of probable cause used to charge Debose with Randolph’s murder.

During a motor vehicle stop in Pleasantville, in Atlantic County, two days later, Debose was taken into custody on weapons and narcotics charges by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force. He has been in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River since his arrest.

He was charged with the murder of Randolph on Feb. 25.

Ocean County Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Kristin Pressman and Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni are handling the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

