Lakewood man pleads guilty to stabbing victim who later died in car accident

LAKEWOOD – A township man has admitted to the stabbing of a male victim in 2015 who subsequently died in a motor vehicle accident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimmer said.

Darneil Reeves, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter Wednesday for the death of 32-year-old Hassan Parker, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lakewood Township Police observed a car strike a telephone pole at the intersection of John Street and River Avenue on June 22, 2015. When officers approached the vehicle, Parker exited, indicated that he had been wounded and collapsed, officials said.

While in the ambulance, Parker said that Reeves was responsible for stabbing him, according to authorities.

Parker later succumbed to his injuries at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, officials said.

A further investigation revealed that Reeves stabbed him in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Center Street prior to the motor vehicle crash, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Reeves surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with his attorney on June 30, 2015. He has since been lodged at Ocean County Jail.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 11, 2022. The state will recommend a 20 year sentence for Reeves, subject to the No Early Release Act, which will require him to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

