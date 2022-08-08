Lakewood man reported missing suffers from dementia, police say. Have you seen him?
Lakewood police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing 59-year-old man who suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving an adult family home Saturday.
Frank R. Cooper was described by Lakewood Police Department as a Native American man who is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. According to a tweet from the department, he walked away from his home in the 11800 block of Tomahawk Road Southwest about 3 p.m.
Police said Cooper was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a blue T-shirt with a logo on the front, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Cooper should call 911.
