Lakewood man sentenced in road rage crash that killed Brick resident

TOMS RIVER — A Lakewood man was sentenced to 364 days in the Ocean County Jail on Wednesday for causing a motor vehicle crash that resulted from road rage, in which 26-year-old Brick resident Sean Avon was killed, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Avrohom Pam, 21, previously pleaded guilty to the charges of reckless vehicular homicide and assault by auto for the June 11, 2021 collision in the area of Lanes Mill Road, according to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Pam was operating a 2021 Ford Van in the far right lane on Lanes Mill Road when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by John Arendt Jr., 73, of Brick, just before 5:15 p.m., the statement said.

The impact propelled Arendt’s vehicle into the northbound lane, where the CRV crashed into a 2012 Ford Mustang being driven by Avon, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Latest Headlines: 'Pervy teacher' faces jail after guilty plea for sexual posts from Toms River classroom

Avon was taken to Ocean Medical Center in Brick, where he died from his injuries. Arendt was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated and released. Pam did not require medical attention from the crash and remained on the scene, the statement said.

An investigation determined that “a verbal altercation” had occurred between Pam and Arendt just before the deadly crash, and that Pam’s reckless driving then led to the collision, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Pam was charged the following day and detained at the Ocean County Jail until he was ordered released pending the outcome of his criminal prosecution.

The assault by auto charge was for the injuries Arendt suffered in the crash, the statement said.

State Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer sentenced Pam to three years of probation in addition to the jail sentence. Pam pleaded guilty to the charges before Palmer on June 19.

More Headlines: Wall High School graduate, 18, shot in head in Nashville by stray bullet

The Major Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, Vehicular Homicide Squad of the Lakewood Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit probed the cause of the crash.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy handled the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jail time for Lakewood NJ man who caused fatal road rage crash