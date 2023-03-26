Lakewood police arrest man suspected in Friday shooting that wounded 3-month-old infant

Lakewood police officers arrested a 40-year-old man late Friday and re-booked him Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured a three-month-old infant.

The initial emergency call brought officers to an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive that provides supportive housing to low-income people. After officers arrived, they believed they heard additional shots at the complex, according to a department news release.

The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, and treated for a grazing wound in the arm and a head injury from broken glass and debris, police said. As of Saturday night, the child was in stable condition.

Police found no other victims or suspects at the scene after searching the building, but investigators determined that the shooting was directed at one unit. Multiple rounds had been fired through the door.

Additional investigation and witness interviews led police to a person of interest, according to a Saturday statement from police spokesperson Charles Porche.

Initially, the 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with another incident that wasn’t related to the shooting. Subsequently, police found that the man lived in an apartment neighboring the unit targeted by the shooting.

The man was re-booked into the Pierce County Jail Saturday morning on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The statement from Porche said police are still trying to determine a possible motive.