Lakewood police arrest two in ‘organized retail theft’ at Walgreens

Police said Sunday night they arrested two people involved in “organized retail theft” at a Lakewood Walgreens.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Bridgeport Way around 12:30 a.m., a Lakewood police tweet said.

Three perpetrators had “stripped shelves of products and scared” customers. They were arrested while trying to drive away, the tweet said.

Two were arrested and charged with first-degree felony theft. It’s unclear what happened to the third person involved.

The department did not respond for further details.