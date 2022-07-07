Lakewood police investigate theft of about 50 catalytic converters from industrial park

LAKEWOOD − Thieves made off with about 50 catalytic converters from commercial vehicles early on the Fourth of July, police said.

The thefts occurred off Airport Road in the Lakewood Industrial Park, Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

Thieves have targeted catalytic converters in recent years because the price of the precious metals within them has spiked.

Staffordsmith urged anyone with information to call police Detective Robert Lopez at 732-363-0200, ext. 5335.

