Lakewood police investigating possible murder-suicide

Detectives in Lakewood are investigating a murder-suicide after a child reported an incident inside an apartment complex.

At about 2:08 p.m. on Feb. 10, officers responded to the report of unknown trouble at 8056 83rd Avenue Southwest, the MOD 83 Apartments, in Lakewood.

Police say a child contacted a resident about an issue in a unit. The resident went to the apartment and found two bodies inside.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident was most likely a domestically-related murder-suicide.

The child is now reportedly with family.

Detectives continue to investigate and noted the incident is isolated and there was no danger to the public.