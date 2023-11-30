Lakewood Police remember tragic 2009 shooting

Wednesday, November 29 is a tragic reminder for Lakewood Police.

Fourteen years ago Officers Tina Griswold, Ronald Owens, Greg Richards, and Sergeant Mark Renninger were shot and killed in a Parkland coffee shop.

A Seattle police officer killed the suspect, Maurice Clemmons, two days later.

The getaway driver, Darcus Allen, was convicted of first-degree murder but those convictions were overturned in 2015 by the State Supreme Court.

He was retried three times and was facing a fourth this year but he walked free in April after making an ‘Alford plea’. That’s when you maintain your innocence while acknowledging there’s enough evidence for a conviction.