Lakewood SCHI founder gets a new trial

NEW BRUNSWICK - A judge today granted a new trial for Rabbi Osher Eisemann, founder of Lakewood’s School for Children with Hidden Intelligence (SCHI) who was convicted of money laundering and corporate misconduct in 2019.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone issued an order for a new trial following a hearing Friday at which Eisemann’s attorney argued a new witness has information that exonerates him.

Defense attorney Lee Vartan told Paone at the hearing that while he was preparing for his client to be resentenced last year, under order from a panel of appellate judges, officials from the school suggested he interview one of its former bookkeepers. When he did, the former bookkeeper, Rochel Janowski, told him she made an accounting error in the school’s books in 2015, and that was the same entry that formed the basis for Eisemann’s criminal conviction, Vartan said.

Vartan argued that Eisemann deserves a new trial not only because the new evidence from Janowski vindicated him, but because prosecutors knew about it and kept it from the defense.

“This is wholly exonerating evidence,’’ Vartan said at Friday’s hearing. “The evidence that we have brought to bear before the court shows that Osher Eisemann is innocent.’’

Deputy Attorney General John A. Nicodemo argued a new trial was unwarranted because Janoski’s claims were uncorroborated and contradicted by evidence presented at the 2019 trial.

Eisemann, now 65, of Lakewood, stood trial here in February 2019 before Superior Court Judge Benjamin Bucca. He was convicted of the two charges, but acquitted of others, and sentenced by Bucca to 60 days in jail.

A panel of appellate judges, in a scathing opinion in 2020 that blasted Bucca for being too lenient on Eisemann, ordered that Eisemann be resentenced by a different judge. Both crimes Eisemann was convicted of, by law, carry prison terms of five to 10 years.

At the 2019 trial, the jury acquitted Eisemann of first-degree corruption of public resources, as well as theft and misapplication of entrusted property, but convicted him of money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official. The panel rejected allegations that Eisemann diverted $979,000 from the school to his own purposes, but it found he moved $200,000 of school money through private accounts, including his own, before funneling it back to the school through a third-party organizations to make it appear he was repaying a debt.

The state alleged at the trial that the $200,000 was removed from the school’s account to write down a $200,000 debt Eisemann owed to Services for Hidden Intelligence LLC, the school’s nonprofit fundraising foundation.

Janowski, in a written certification, asserted she mistakenly entered the $200,000 credit on the loan account to balance the school’s books, not to write down a loan to Eisemann, as the state alleged. She said in the certification that Eisemann did not become aware of the mistaken bookkeeping entry until he was charged with crimes.

Vartan argued Eisemann never owed the foundation money. Instead, years of state audits of the books show the foundation actually owes Eisemann more than $300,000, he said. There is no evidence of any loan from the foundation to Eisemann, he said.

Eisemann founded the SCHI school in 1995 to serve a handful of developmentally delayed, medically fragile and emotionally challenged children, in part because he has a child with special needs. The school, on Oak Street in Lakewood, now serves more than 600 special needs youngsters, according to its website.

The school receives about $1.8 million a month form public school districts that send students there, the state attorney general’s office said when charges were first brought against Eisemann in 2017.

SCHI and the Lakewood public school district historically have had a strong connection over the decades. The school district budgeted $5.5 million this school year for “extraordinary services’’ for students, with much of the money paid to SCHI. The extraordinary services budget is up $856,000 from the prior year, according to the school district’s budge summary.

Eisemann has been on a leave of absence from the school since he was first charged in the criminal case.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood NJ SCHI founder gets new trial on corruption charges