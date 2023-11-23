Lakewood school bus crashes into parked cars on Thanksgiving morning

LAKEWOOD - Police are investigating a school bus crash on Thanksgiving morning that left a half-dozen parked vehicles damaged.

The crash occurred after the driver of the school bus, operated by Presidential Transportation, suffered a medical episode, Lakewood Police Lt. Mike Young said.

Six parked cars on Garden of Eden Drive, near the intersection with James Street, were damaged.

No injuries were reported, Young said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and a little bit of everything else. He's won a few awards that make his parents very proud. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood NJ school bus crashes into parked cars, police say