Lakewood violent crime spree leads to Manchester man charged with attempted murder, bias

A 27-year-old Manchester man is in the Ocean County Jail, charged with attempted murder, carjacking, bias intimidation and other crimes in a violent crime spree in Lakewood and Jackson that left four people injured in separate incidents, authorities said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said a consortium of law enforcement agencies worked throughout the day and into the night Friday to identify and arrest Dion Marsh in connection with the series of crimes.

The spree began about 1:15 p.m. Friday, when a man was assaulted and forced out of his 2016 Toyota Camry by an assailant who then drove off in the car, according to a news release from Billhimer and Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer. That occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street. Billhimer said that victim is in stable condition.

The news release detailed the subsequent crimes:

-About 6 p.m. in the area of Central and Carlton avenues in Lakewood, a pedestrian was struck by a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he is listed in stable condition. The car involved was not the same one that was taken in the carjacking, Billhimer said.

-About 6:55 p.m., Lakewood police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood-New Egypt Road. There, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

-About 8:20 p.m., Jackson police were called to the area of Galassi Court on a report of another pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police determined the male victim had been struck by the same car taken in the carjacking in Lakewood earlier in the day. This victim also was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation, headed by the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and Lakewood police identified Marsh as the sole person responsible for the crimes, the news release said. Prosecutor’s detectives and Manchester police arrested Marsh without incident late Friday at his home.

Marsh is charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of bias intimidation.

“The bias charges are based on statements he made to detectives after his arrest,’’ Billhimer said, declining to elaborate.

“Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else,’’ Billhimer said.

A number of other law-enforcement agencies collaborated with the lead agencies to bring about Marsh’s swift apprehension, including Jackson police, the Ocean County Sheriff’s crime scene investigation and K-9 units, state police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

“I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts of every police officer and detective that worked swiftly to identify Marsh and bring him into custody without further injury to anyone,’’ Billhimer said, calling it “a tremendous job by all involved.’’

Marsh will be held without bail at the jail to await a detention hearing.

