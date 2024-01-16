Lakewood's Jackson Intermediate School recognized as National ESEA Distinguished School

Kalie Debevoise teaches students in her Jackson Intermediate classroom in the Lakewood Local School District.

HEBRON – Jackson Intermediate School in the Lakewood Local School District is one of up to 100 schools being nationally recognized for student achievement in 2023.

It has been named a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School by the state education agency in Ohio.

“This recognition is such an honor for Jackson Intermediate and the larger Lakewood Local Schools’ community,” Superintendent Mark Gleichauf said in a news release.

Amber Gibson works with students in her classroom at Lakewood's Jackson Intermediate School.

“The pursuit of improving student outcomes is a journey, not a destination," Gleichauf said. "This is one of those times on that journey to take stock in our efforts. Lakewood teachers and administrators are doing the right things to improve these student outcomes. I am pleased they have received recognition from outside our district for their work in this area.”

More: Lakewood Local School District chooses Kelly Rayburn to fill Board of Education vacancy

A project of National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools nationwide to make significant improvements for their students.

The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

Category 1 : Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state

Category 2 : Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state

Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

Jackson was recognized in Category 1.

“I am so proud of all of our students, families, and staff at Jackson Intermediate,” Jackson Principal Beth Cline said. "These kids and adults are working hard every day and it’s great to see that effort being rewarded with this recognition. Each year, the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Federal Programs has the opportunity to nominate two schools for this prestigious recognition."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood's Jackson Intermediate named National ESEA Distinguished School