Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters

·4 min read
Lakhimpur rape-murder case
The girls' mother is inconsolable after the alleged rape and murder of her daughters

Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.

Torrential rains have lashed the region since Wednesday night, muddying the narrow path to their home in Tamoli Purva village, just over 200km (124 miles) from the state capital Lucknow.

The gloom inside the two-room home perfectly mirrors the grey skies outside.

Here sits the Dalit (formerly known as untouchables) family of two sisters - 17 and 15 - whose lives were brutally cut short, when they were raped and strangled to death in a sugarcane field, not far away from their home.

Their mother, the only witness to her daughters' kidnappings by three men who came on a motorbike on Wednesday afternoon, sits on a rope bed, surrounded by female relatives.

She is inconsolable.

"My daughters are gone. How will I live now?" she asks, tears rolling down her cheeks. "They lived here," she says patting her heart.

A minute later, sorrow gives way to anger. "I want to see all those men hanged, just the way they hanged my daughters," she says.

Lakhimpur rape-murder case
The victims' bodies were discovered hanging from a tree in a nearby field

Six men have been arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girls. One of them is a neighbour and the remaining five are Muslims from a nearby village.

The murders have shone the spotlight again on the sexual violence faced by India's 80 million Dalit women, a community that is at the bottom of India's deeply discriminatory caste hierarchy.

Critics say that caste-based sexual violence is exacerbated by inefficient governance - police are slow to register a complaint, and even when they do, they raise doubts there was a rape. Authorities have also been accused of protecting culprits in the past.

Lakhimpur rape-murder case
Several politicians and NGOs have been visiting the family

This time too the police investigation has roused suspicions and triggered protests by locals and opposition parties.

Police say the sisters were in relationships with two of the men who murdered the girls because they were putting pressure on them to marry them.

But the claim is strongly contested by the family and relatives. They remember the girls with warmth and affection.

The older had dropped out of school to take care of home and hearth because of their mother's ill health.

"She would cook and clean and do all the chores and look after me," says their mother who had a surgery six months ago.

The younger was the "studious sort" who was studying in the 10th grade in a school in a nearby town.

"She wanted to study a lot," said their father, a day wage labourer who earned 250 rupees ($3.14; £2.75) a day. "I had promised her that I would help her complete high school."

Living in a small village, the sisters had few opportunities, but their family say, that they were talented and nurtured dreams.

The 17-year-old had a talent for stitching clothes. Her older brother says he used to take her to a nearby village over four months as she learnt sewing.

After he started working, first in Himachal Pradesh and then in Delhi, he bought her a sewing machine during the festival of Holi in March.

Their mother shows off her pink blouse. "My daughter made it for me," she says.

The 15-year-old was fond of art, she says, leafing through her youngest daughter's drawing book.

There are few pictures of the sisters. The family say they did not have mobile phones, but they show me one passport size photograph of the 15-year-old.

Lakhimpur rape-murder case
The younger daughter was a bit of an artist who loved to draw and paint

The girl, pictured against a white background, sports two long pigtails and there's just a hint of a smile.

"She was the ambitious one. She wanted to study and work. She wanted to open a beauty parlour," says an aunt.

Those dreams are now lost forever, says their brother.

Crimes against women have long taken place in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with more than 200 million people. The place is also home to a staggering number of poor people and it is the poor and disadvantaged low-caste women who are most at risk.

Lakhimpur rape-murder case
The entire neighbourhood is rattled by the murders

Back in Lakhimpur, the brother remembers the last time he met his sisters.

"I saw them when I came home during the festival of Rakhi in August," he says, adding that the family celebrated the Hindu festival with much joy and laughter.

"We were all so happy. We never thought that something like this could ever happen in our village. My sisters lived a very protected life, they never went anywhere alone," he says.

"If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone."

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case

    The family of the two girls say they were abducted and killed by a gang of men in Uttar Pradesh state.

  • 6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

    Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year.

  • Apples, pumpkins, corn mazes and more: 13 Central Wisconsin destinations for fall family fun

    Plan the perfect fall outing with these 13 Central Wisconsin destinations for pumpkins, apples and corn mazes.

  • Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt is sentenced

    Robert Packer, a Virginia man who stormed the Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt has been sentenced to 75 days of imprisonment.

  • Hailey Bieber and Wardrobe.NYC's New Collaboration Is a Minimalist's Dream Come True

    Shop the oversized blazers, asymmetrical mini dresses and more, now.

  • 12 die under collapsed structures amid heavy rains in India

    Heavy rains flooded hundreds of homes, knocked out power and collapsed structures in northern India, causing 12 deaths and more injuries, officials said Friday. Schools were closed for the day in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, where the meteorological office recorded 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of torrential rain in the past 24 hours, said Brijesh Pathak, the state’s deputy chief minister. Nine died on the spot and another three were hospitalized with injuries, Pathak said.

  • How to watch South Carolina football vs. Georgia on TV, live stream

    The South Carolina Gamecocks are scheduled to play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Here's how you can watch.

  • No. 1 again, Georgia visits South Carolina in SEC opener

    The defending national champion Bulldogs, who replaced Alabama atop The Associated Press rankings, have outscored their first two opponents 82-3 behind quarterback Stetson Bennett. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to No. 10 Arkansas and face another huge challenge. It's even tougher given the season-ending ACL injuries to linebackers Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba.

  • College football Saturday: The eight best games to watch and stream

    BYU faces a tough test at Oregon and Penn State vs. Auburn provides an interesting Big Ten-SEC matchup. Here are eight Week 3 games worth watching.

  • Golfers sent ‘fleeing’ when driver leads police chase across golf course, NC cops say

    Bond for the driver was set at $4.2 million, officials said.

  • Elon Musk is now the only person richer than India's Gautam Adani

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second richest person. The only person richer than him now is Tesla chief Elon Musk.

  • Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer

    Footage was recorded of a man in a van dumping rubbish on a lane near Charlie Goadby's farm.

  • Sweden’s Prime Minister Resigns as Full Vote Tally Confirms Her Defeat

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat and announced she will resign as surge in support for a nationalist party helped the right-wing opposition win one of the closest elections ever in the largest Nordic country.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Si

  • Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns' -WH

    STORY: DeSantis took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. Geoff Freeman, the Martha's Vineyard airport director, said the flights were carrying around 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans.The high-profile move comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November and has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. It mirrors campaigns by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona to push responsibility for a record number of border arrivals to Democratic strongholds across the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.Governor of Texas Greg Abbott is another Republican facing re-election in November, and has bused more than 10,000 migrants from his state since April. On Thursday morning, two buses from Texas dropped migrants off in a part of the city near Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence with no warning, according to one volunteer Ashley Tjhung. Pierre criticized the drop-offs."The fact that Fox News and not (Department of Homeland Security), the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy DC street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt," she said.Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Parkland Shooting Trial: Expert weighs in on drama in court Wednesday

    Maria Schneider, a former assistant state prosecutor in Broward County, gives her legal analysis of a testy back and forth Wednesday between the Parkland sentencing judge and the lead defense attorney.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • South Korea Mulls Interpol Red Notice Amid Do Kwon Arrest Warrant: Report

    Four months after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its algorithmic stablecoin UST, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon and five other individuals have been issued an arrest warrant by a South Korean court on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the aftermath of the Terra contagion that triggered an industry-wide fallout.

  • Kylie Jenner Launches New Beauty Series Following Criticism on TikTok

    After receiving criticism for her car TikTok video, Kylie Jenner launched a brand new beauty series. See and shop the first episode of "Kylie in the Kar" here.

  • Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

    Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the overdose death of a girl a day earlier at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, police Chief Michel Moore said. A 15-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, Moore said.

  • A former Boston banker was charged with raping 2 women and 2 girls at knifepoint nearly 2 decades ago

    A former Boston banker was accused of being a serial rapist who held most of his victims at knifepoint, including 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls, and