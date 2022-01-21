Lakins gets four years in ATV thefts

Jan. 20—The Cumberland County man found sleeping in a driveway when sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary call pleaded guilty to two counts of theft Tuesday and received a four-year sentence.

Brandon James Lakins, 35, Plateau Rd., entered his guilty plea by information — bypassing the grand jury process — and pled guilty in front of Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray.

Lakens pled guilty to two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000 and as a Range 1 offender, will serve his sentence at 30%. He is being given credited for 55 days already served in jail which represents the day he was arrested to Tuesday.

Remaining charges were dropped including those pending in General Sessions Court of burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of theft, simple possession, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.

The ATVs — reported stolen on Aug. 29 and Oct. 11, 2021, were recovered.

In other cases on the docket the following took place:

Arraignment

—James Edward Carter Jr., felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession and driving under the influence, Casey Brown appointed to represent Carter and continued to Feb. 4.

—Shayne Parker Dewitte, vandalism of up to $1,000 and evading arrest, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Dewitte and continued to Jan. 19.

—David Edward Dion, aggravated assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Dion and continued to Jan. 19.

—Kelsey Autumn Finley, felony possession of meth with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Regina Beth Fish, felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Fish and continued to the April 22 discussion docket and May 13 deadline docket.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, felony possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, felony possession of meth with intent, domestic assault, failure to stop for an injury crash, driving on a revoked license and violation of an order of protection, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Grimme and continued to Jan. 19.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule III drug with intent and criminal simulation, continued to March 15.

—Carl Richard Matthews, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Matthews and continued to Feb. 4.

—Talin Martan Miller, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Miller and continued to Feb. 4.

—David Luis Noguera, felony possession of meth with intent, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and removal or alteration of registration tag, continued to May 13.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski,, felony possession of meth with intent, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Petrowski and continued to May 13.

—Jason Howard Price, felony possession of meth with intent, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Price and continued to April 22.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Quince and continued to Feb. 22.

—Christian Gavin Radford, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Feb 4.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, felony possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 19.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 19.

—Levin Dalton Stamps, theft of property of more than $250,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, simple possession of meth and evading arrest, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Stamps and continued to Feb. 22.

—Randy Thomas Tolle two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, tampering with evidence, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to March 15.

—Matthew Levi Stephens, two counts of burglary, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Stephens and continued to Feb. 4.

—Michael Shawn Walker, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Jan. 19.

—Arissa Wilson, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule III drug and introducing contraband into a penal institution, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Wilson and continued to Jan. 19.

—James Dean Young, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Young and continued to April 11.

