Lakota school board member cited for violating colleague's protection order

Darbi Boddy, a Lakota Board of Education member, is seen on Nov. 6.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office cited Lakota school board member Darbi Boddy for violating the protection order requiring her to stay 500 feet away from fellow board member Isaac Adi, court records show.

The violation happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning while Boddy was in the board’s safety committee meeting, which was held in executive session at Lakota Central Office building in Liberty Township, according to a sheriff’s incident report and a school district spokeswoman.

After Boddy was cited, she left, according to the sheriff’s office. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29 and next week. The next school board meeting is Nov. 27.

Isaac Adi, vice president of the Lakota school board, was granted a restraining order against fellow board member Darbi Boddy.

A week ago, the Ohio Twelfth District Court of Appeals dismissed Boddy’s request to overturn the protection order, which is in place for two years, until Sept. 20, 2025.

The three-judge panel wrote in their decision that she failed to object in a timely manner to a Butler County magistrate’s Sept. 20 decision that granted the protection order before filing her appeal.

The appeals process in the lower court required her to object to the magistrate’s decision within 14 days, court records show. Instead, her lawyer went right to the higher court and filed her appeal there, along with an emergency request to attend board meetings during the appeal.

The appeals court’s administrative judge denied the emergency request, writing in his decision that the proper court procedure was to seek that in the lower court. Boddy’s attorney did, and Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard promptly granted her emergency stay, under some strict requirements.

Her lawyer, Robert Croskery called the citation “a mistake.”

He said in an interview last week after the higher court dismissed her appeal that she would still be permitted to attend school board meetings while she appealed the order now in the lower court.

"No appellate decision has reached the merits of this case, and are filing another Motion for clarification,” he said. “In the meanwhile, Ms. Boddy will continue to fill her legislative duties to the citizens who elected her.”

Boddy’s citation was the second time last week she was accused of violating the protection order.

Adi’s lawyer alleged in a Nov. 13 court filing that Boddy violated the order by attending the same conference as Adi in Columbus and coming within 500 feet of him.

Attorney Robert Lyons is seeking contempt of court against her and requested a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court, according to a copy of his motion.

