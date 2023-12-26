Lakota teacher in South Dakota wins national education award

Music teacher Albert Her Many Horses was shocked to learn that he is the recipient of South Dakota's Milken Educator Award — and the $25,000 cash prize.

Todd County, South Dakota middle school teacher Albert “Bobber” Her Many Horses, Sicangu Lakota, was surprised with a $25,000 cash prize and the national Milken Educator Award.

Her Many Horses is a Lakota language teacher and music teacher in Mission. Born and raised in Mission on the Rosebud Reservation, Her Many Horses is an active member of his tribal community.

The teacher was presented the award for his innovative teaching methods. Her Many Horses works to find different ways of incorporating technology in the classroom and worked hard to engage students in 2020 while learning from home.

Her Many Horses was also honored for being active in helping students outside of the classroom. In addition to his teaching, he tutors students in math and science, sponsors an in-school wellness group, and teaches summer classes at Sinte Gleska University.

The award presentation is part of a nationwide tour honoring exceptional educators for excellence and innovation in education. Her Many Horses is the only recipient from South Dakota this year.

“Congratulations to Bobber Her Many Horses on receiving the Milken Educator Award,” said U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, who attended the celebration. “Bobber is a leader in the community of Mission and has had a significant impact on the students at Todd County Middle School. He is not only a role model to his students, but for teachers across the state and country as well. This well-deserved award is a testament to Bobber’s hard work, both in and out of the classroom.”

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley, joined by South Dakota Secretary of Education Joseph Graves, presented Her Many Horses with the award in front of cheering students, colleagues, dignitaries and media.

The award is given to K-12 educators with the hopes of inspiring youth to pursue a career in teaching.

“Albert Her Many Horses shares a perspective and personal experience with the young hearts and minds he is molding within the very community that shaped him,” said Foley, a 1994 Milken Educator from Indiana. “Albert’s unique insight and deep understanding of the needs of his students, school and community make him an excellent leader and mentor.”

The awards will honor up to 75 recipients across the country in 2023-2024 as part of the Milken Family Foundation’s Journey to the 3,000th Milken Educator. This year will also mark $75 million given in individual financial prizes during the initiative.

“Mr. Her Many Horses has all the hallmarks of what constitutes a first-rate teacher: he is an expert in his fields of music and the Lakota language, he is highly adaptable to new technologies and new situations, and he is an exceptional role model for his students and fellow teachers at Todd County Middle School,” said Graves. “His hard work will inspire his students throughout their lifetimes – his dedication to them ensures that.”

All Milken award honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to broaden their impact on K-12 education.

Honorees also receive mentorship opportunities for expanded leadership roles that strengthen education practice and policy.

The $25,000 cash award is unrestricted. Recipients have used the money in diverse ways. Some recipients have spent the funds on their children’s or their own continuing education, financing dream field trips, establishing scholarships, and even adopting children.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Lakota teacher wins Milken Educator Award