Lakshadweep: India's paradise islands in turmoil over new plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Geeta Pandey - BBC News, Delhi
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A woman protesting in Lakshadweep
Protesters say the new proposals are "an attack on their identity, culture, religion and land"

The Indian archipelago of Lakshadweep is in ferment.

The collection of 36 islands - of which only 10 are inhabited - lies about 200 miles off the south-western coast of India in the Arabian Sea and depends on the southern state of Kerala for all its supplies.

Famous for its sandy beaches, crystal-blue waters and stunning coral reefs, Lakshadweep is described as "paradise islands" or "emerald islands" in tourist brochures and is rarely ever in the news.

But in recent weeks, angry islanders have made headlines with their protests against what they say is "an attack on our identity, culture, religion and land".

At the centre of the row is the region's newly-appointed government administrator Praful Khoda Patel, a number of controversial proposals he plans to implement, a surge in Covid-19 cases - and a sedition case against a popular model, actress and filmmaker.

'Unprecedented protests'

On Monday residents held a "black day" - they flew flying black flags from rooftops and poles and wore black clothes and face masks. And last week, reports said "the entire population" had participated in a day-long fast.

Photographs show protesters in their homes, on rooftops and even underwater, holding placards, demanding "justice".

"The protests are unprecedented in the history of Lakshadweep," said Dr Mohammed Sadique, coordinator of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), a group of six political parties that has been at the forefront of the protests.

The protesters have also won support from Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi who has accused "the ignorant bigots in power" of "destroying India's jewel in the ocean".

He's written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the orders, describing them as "a deliberate assault on the cultural and religious fabric of the local community".

So what are these controversial proposals?

The "biggest concern" for the people is the draft land acquisition policy that will allow the government to take over any land for infrastructure projects.

Mr Patel says he has big plans that will turn the sleepy islands into something like the tourist paradise of Maldives.

He says these changes will improve the safety and wellbeing of the residents, but Dr Sadique of the SLF calls it "an attempt to grab land".

The forum says the policy could result in eviction and displacement of locals and is demanding Mr Patel's removal and withdrawal of the draft law.

"We are not against development, but it should protect the local people, their culture and their land," Dr Sadique says. "We are not anti-national, we are citizens of India, just fighting for our rights and our land."

Beef ban and alcohol

Since taking over in December, Mr Patel has ordered a ban on slaughter of cow, calf, bull and buffalo and removed the near-total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol that has been in place since 1979.

The measures have riled critics who say they are attempts by India's Hindu nationalist government to impose its ideologies on the archipelago's 70,000 people - 96% of whom are Muslim.

"Why ban beef in a Muslim-dominated area? Why's Mr Patel trying to interfere in what we eat?" asked Althaf Hussain, a Congress politician and former panchayat president in Lakshadweep.

Mr Muhammed Noushad, one of the editors of dweepdiary.com an independent news website from Lakshadweep, says people overwhelmingly support prohibition because Islam does not approve of drinking.

Protest in Lakshadweep
Protest in Lakshadweep

"The islands are extremely safe for women and children and there are concerns that easy availability could fuel alcoholism and that could impact the social fabric of the community."

Mr Patel, he says, has no idea about the history or culture of Lakshadweep.

"Never before have rules been imposed here in such an undemocratic and autocratic manner. People weren't consulted about any of the changes. They are citizens, not slaves. This is unacceptable in any civilised society," he added.

Mr Husain said Mr Patel "can develop some of the uninhabited islands for tourists instead of trying to disturb the peace of our islands".

Crackdown on dissent

Another contentious issue is the proposed new "anti-social law" that would allow the police to detain people for up to a year without any legal representation.

"What is the justification for this act in a place where not a single serious crime has been recorded in the past 45 years?" asked Mr Hussain.

Dr Sadique said the government would use the law to silence critics.

Praful Khoda Patel
Praful Khoda Patel has angered the islanders with his controversial proposals

"They know there will be protests against their proposals, so they will arrest the dissenters and put them in jail."

The draft law is yet to be passed, but the crackdown against the government's critics has started.

A case of sedition

Last week, police charged Aisha Sulthana, a popular model, actress and filmmaker, with sedition after the 26-year-old described Mr Patel as a "bio-weapon" in a debate on a Malayalam-language news channel.

She said his decision to relax quarantine measures had resulted in thousands of Covid-19 cases in the islands. Lakshadweep, which had no cases until mid-January, has now reported 9,297 infections and 45 deaths.

Mr Patel has rejected the charge and blamed the cases on "the virulent new strain and movement of people as economic activity resumed".

Ms Sulthana is not the only one to criticise Mr Patel. Many others, including local MP Mohammed Faizal, have also blamed him for the Covid surge on the islands, but a local BJP leader lodged a complaint against the filmmaker for her choice of words.

The police have started an investigation and called her for questioning on Sunday.

Fearing that she could be arrested, she petitioned the Kerala High Court for bail. On Thursday, the court granted her a week's reprieve.

Ms Sulthana did not want to go into the details of the case as it's in court, but she told me that "my fight is only for my motherland".

Her friend, lawyer Faseela Ibrahim said the police case was just "intimidation".

"The message they are trying to give is that if you speak, there will be repercussions."

You may also like:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hindu priest tipped to succeed Narendra Modi claims doctors lied about India oxygen shortages

    Yogi Adityanath, the Hindu priest tipped as successor to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said hospitals lied about shortages of oxygen during the height of the Covid crisis, in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph. Mr Adityanath, the chief minister of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, is seen as the third most powerful man in India behind his colleagues in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The controversial politician attracts f

  • Baby girl found floating down Ganges in wooden box

    A 21-day-old baby girl was found floating down the Ganges in a colourful wooden box by an Indian boatman who heard her cries from the riverbank. Gullu Chaudhary fished the box out of the water and found the baby alive cushioned in a bright red blanket with a horoscope card listing the time and date of birth and a note naming the girl “Daughter of the Ganga”. Videos taken by onlookers show Mr Chaudhary cradling the baby in his arms as people gathered around. The Uttar Pradesh government said he w

  • South Carolina can't electrocute death row inmates who opt for nonexistent firing squad, court rules

    South Carolina can't electrocute death row inmates who opt for nonexistent firing squad, court rules

  • Cuba’s U.S. cash deposit rule punishes regular folks looking to buy food, basic items

    Tourists going to Cuba told to keep U.S. dollars at home

  • Your boss might tell you the office is more secure, but it isn't

    For the past 18 months, employees have enjoyed increased flexibility, and ultimately a better work-life balance, as a result of the mass shift to remote working necessitated by the pandemic. Most don’t want this arrangement, which brought an end to extensive commutes and superfluous meetings, to end: Buffer’s 2021 State of Remote Work report shows over 97% of employees would like to continue working remotely at least some of the time. Companies, including some of the biggest names in tech, appear to have a different outlook and are beginning to demand that staff start to return to the workplace.

  • Anduril raises $450M as the defense tech company's valuation soars to $4.6B

    The AI-powered defense company founded by tech iconoclast Palmer Luckey has landed a $450 million round of investment that values the startup at $4.6 billion just four years in. In April, reports suggested that the company was on the hunt for fresh investment and headed for a valuation between four and five billion, up from $1.9 billion in July 2020. The new Series D round was led by angel investor and serial entrepreneur Elad Gil, a former Twitter VP and Googler with a track record of investments in companies with exponential growth.

  • This SC congressman was one of 14 who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday

    President Biden signed the measure on Thursday afternoon.

  • Strengthen your core with this affordable and space-saving Amazon find

    If you have limited space at home for workout equipment, you'll love the Core Max.

  • Myanmar village of Kin Ma burns down after clashes

    The military blames "terrorists" for the incident but locals tell the BBC troops are to blame.

  • Latest Kentuckian charged in U.S. Capitol riot caught on video near fatal shooting

    A man matching his description was caught on video when Ashli Babbitt was killed trying to force her way into the Speaker’s Lobby.

  • Oil Sinks on Dollar Strength Amid Broader Commodity Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped the most in a month as a rising dollar pushed financial investors, who had piled into commodities to guard against inflation, toward the exits for other sectors.Futures in New York fell 1.5% on Thursday. A strengthening U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency a day after the Federal Reserve signaled its ultra-easy monetary policy will soon come to an end. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed for a fifth straight session, the longest stre

  • Exodus over transgender advice continues as Government pulls out of Stonewall diversity training

    The Government has pulled out of Stonewall diversity training, The Telegraph can reveal, as an exodus over its transgender advice continues. The Cabinet Office confirmed that it and the Government Equalities Office have ended membership of the controversial LGBT charity's Diversity Champions scheme. Officials quietly left last year over “value for money” concerns, but the move has only just emerged in the most high-profile blow for the charity so far. It comes as Liz Truss, the women and equalit

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Says Prince Philip's Death Left a "Giant-Sized Hole" In Her Life

    Prince Edward's wife grew emotional discussing the loss of her father-in-law.

  • In our two-surgeon family, COVID changed everything. Here are the lessons I'm taking with me.

    Pre-pandemic, American families spent as little at 37 minutes a day together. Some changes brought on by the pandemic were difficult, but rewarding.

  • N. Ireland Unionist leader ousted amid turmoil in party

    The leader of the senior party in Northern Ireland's government resigned late Thursday after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. Edwin Poots, who was elected just a month ago, announced he was quitting as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party following a meeting of senior party officials. “This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place,” he said.

  • After French Open Exit, Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon, Will "Be Ready" For Olympics

    Less than a month after withdrawing from the French Open for mental-health-related reasons, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon. In a short statement, Osaka's team explained, "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year.

  • Mobile dialysis startup eyes human trials in 2022 following encouraging animal study

    This past year, three sheep in Canada have been wearing their kidneys on their sleeves. Qidni Labs was founded in 2014, has raised $1.5 million and is currently in the due diligence process leading up to another round of funding. Qidni Labs was also an award winner at the 2019 KidneyX Summit for developing an air removal system for a wearable renal therapy device.

  • Gov. Abbott found way to make Texas border wall plan worse: begging public to donate

    Texas should leave border security to the federal government, but the governor never lets any rival get to his right.

  • Spanish man who ate his mother ordered to compensate brother

    A man who killed his mother, chopped her into pieces and spent more than two weeks eating body parts he kept in plastic food containers has been jailed in Madrid for 15 years and five months. Alberto Sánchez Gómez, a 28-year-old from Madrid, was found guilty of murder and desecrating a corpse and was ordered to pay €60,000 in compensation to his brother. When police arrested Sánchez Gómez in February 2019, he still had blood stains around his mouth and flesh under his nails, police noted. Office

  • Mapped: The countries where China's influence has surpassed the U.S.

    Data: Atlantic Council; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosAs of 1980, China was the most influential player in just one country: Albania. Now, China is the leading power across most of sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and is catching up to the U.S. in its own hemisphere.What we’re reading: That's according to a new report from the University of Denver and the Atlantic Council that seeks to measure the influence countries have on each other, and in so doing offers a dramatic portrait of China's r