Is Lakshmi Machine Works Limited's (NSE:LAXMIMACH) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu became the CEO of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (NSE:LAXMIMACH) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Lakshmi Machine Works

How Does Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Lakshmi Machine Works Limited is worth ₹44b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹85m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). That's below the compensation, last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹16m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹28b to ₹112b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹26m.

It would therefore appear that Lakshmi Machine Works Limited pays Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Lakshmi Machine Works has changed over time.

NSEI:LAXMIMACH CEO Compensation, August 6th 2019 More

Is Lakshmi Machine Works Limited Growing?

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 3.5% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.9% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lakshmi Machine Works Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 3.6% over three years, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited has done okay by shareholders. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Lakshmi Machine Works Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

And shareholder returns are decent but not great. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Lakshmi Machine Works.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.