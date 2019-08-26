Lakshmi Machine Works (NSE:LAXMIMACH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (NSE:LAXMIMACH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Lakshmi Machine Works Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Lakshmi Machine Works had ₹29.4m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. But it also has ₹6.08b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹6.05b net cash.

How Strong Is Lakshmi Machine Works's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Lakshmi Machine Works had liabilities of ₹6.93b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹534.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹6.08b as well as receivables valued at ₹2.68b due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹1.30b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Lakshmi Machine Works has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Lakshmi Machine Works boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Lakshmi Machine Works grew its EBIT by 8.9% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Lakshmi Machine Works will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Lakshmi Machine Works may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Lakshmi Machine Works recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Lakshmi Machine Works has net cash of ₹6.0b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 8.9% in the last twelve months. So we don't have any problem with Lakshmi Machine Works's use of debt. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Lakshmi Machine Works, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.