Lala Kent Says the Key To Entrepreneurial Success Is Learning From Failure

The Financially Savvy Female had the opportunity to chat with Lala Kent, star of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” creator of Give Them Lala Beauty, Give Them Lala Skin, Give Them Lala Baby and the host of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. Here, we chat with Kent about her inspiration for her companies, how she deals with challenges as an entrepreneur and her best advice for women who want to start their own business.

You’ve started several companies, including a skin and beauty line and a line of baby apparel. Where do you find inspiration for your businesses?

I feel like inspiration lies within passion. I’m passionate about each and every one of my ventures. I’ve always been obsessed with skin and how our faces are a canvas. I’m inspired by the people who follow me and send me messages about what they’d like to see in my collection. My daughter, Ocean, is obviously a huge inspiration for Give Them Lala Baby, but also for Give Them Lala Beauty. I want to create something great for her to (hopefully, if she’s interested) one day take over.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced as an entrepreneur?

There are so many challenges when it comes to being an entrepreneur — how to keep up with trends but stay true to my brand, how to expand beyond a current audience, launches you think will perform differently than they actually do. When things happen within my brand that we could easily label as a “fail,” we switch the narrative to be a learning experience. Every challenge we face is a blessing in disguise.

What advice would you give to other women who want to start their own business?

For women out there starting a business, No. 1, be conscious of the money you’re putting in. Don’t be afraid to start small. The main goal is to make sure your business is feeding itself so you don’t continue to fuel it with your personal funds. If you find yourself doing this, GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD. Also, do not let the feeling of defeat knock you down. There is always a solution and a lesson for the future if you take a beat to rework your business plan [based on] what is working and what’s not.

