Lalamove Seeks Fresh Funds at $10 Billion Valuation
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is considering raising about $500 million in new funds at a valuation of roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Home Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed Says
Apple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests
Putin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House Says
The company is gauging interest from potential investors, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
The startup had been weighing a $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering after preparations for a U.S. debut stalled, Bloomberg News reported last year. The listing could proceed later than anticipated on account of market volatility, the people said.
Discussions are ongoing and the fundraising target and valuation of the company could still change, the people said. A representative for Lalamove couldn’t immediately comment on requests made outside normal business hours.
IPOs have gotten off to a rough start in the Asian financial hub. First-time share sales in Hong Kong have raised just $1.9 billion this year, down nearly 90% from the same period in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Read More: H.K.’s IPO Drought Shown in Worst Quarter of Pandemic
Founded in 2013 by Stanford graduate and former professional poker player Chow Shing-yuk, Lalamove provides van-hailing and courier services on demand in markets across Asia and Latin America. The startup matches more than 8 million users with a pool of over 15 million drivers, according to a press release.
In 2020, the company raised $515 million from investors including Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Shunwei Capital. It had been seeking a valuation of $8 billion at the time, Bloomberg News reported.
(Updates with previous valuation sought in last paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Can’t-Lose Betting Strategy That’s Taking the Gamble Out of Sports Gambling
Is Occidental the Megadeal Warren Buffett’s Been Waiting For?
Putin’s Old Ally in the EU Faces Tough Vote as War Rages Next Door
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.