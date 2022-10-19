Lam Research warns of up to $2.5 billion revenue hit from U.S. curbs on China exports

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chip-making technology provider Lam Research Corp on Wednesday warned of a $2 billion to $2.5 billion revenue hit in 2023 from U.S. curbs on exports of high-end technology shipments to China.

Under sweeping regulations announced by the Joe Biden administration earlier this month, U.S. companies must stop supplying Chinese chipmakers with equipment that can produce relatively advanced chips unless they first obtain a license.

"We have taken the necessary steps to ensure full compliance with the rules and have ceased shipments and support as required," Chief Executive Officer Timothy Archer said on an analyst call.

Lam Research, which gets 30% of its business from China, is the latest company to flag a hit from the sales restrictions.

Applied Materials Inc last week estimated a $250 million to $550 million drop in net sales in the quarter ending Oct. 30, with a similar impact expected in the following three months.

Lam Research also reported strong first-quarter earnings on Wednesday and gave an upbeat revenue forecast for the current period.

The company expects second-quarter revenue between $4.80 billion and $5.40 billion, the midpoint of which is higher than the $4.91 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The December-quarter forecast factors in the impact of export curbs, Archer said.

Shares of Lam Research had initially risen 4% in extended trading on the earnings report but pared most of the gains after the revenue warning.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Lam Research stock rises after beat-and-raise quarter, just like ASML

    Lam Research Corp. posted a beat-and-raise quarter in the extended session Wednesday, and reminded analysts that it knows how to handle downturns, while shares rose slightly, adding to gains from the regular session.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Skid to Lowest in More Than Nine Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US tumbled Wednesday as concerns over the nation’s economic outlook and a rise of Covid cases in the middle of the twice-a-decade party congress weighed on investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in U

  • Lam Research Stock Rises on Strong Earnings. Supply-Chain Conditions Are Improving.

    CEO Tim Archer said the maker of chip-manufacturing equipment expects weaker spending on gear for fabricating wafers in 2023.

  • Hong Kong’s Plan to Reverse Expat Exodus Disappoints Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s long-awaited plan to woo back foreign talent and ease housing woes fell flat with investors, underscoring the challenge facing the financial hub as it tries to bounce back from years of turmoil.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsWeed Is Coming to

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Third-Quarter Targets, Sees Continued Strong Demand

    Semiconductor equipment supplier ASML on Wednesday beat Wall Street's targets for the third quarter but gave cautious guidance.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • BOE Focuses on Inflation Fight With Bond Sales in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will start its delayed bond sales early next month, refocusing on the fight against record inflation after averting the threat of a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaThe

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Markets: 'No political party has substantially impacted long-term market returns,' expert says

    Edelman Financial Engines Director of Financial Planning Isabel Barrow joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why it won't matter to the stock market whichever party wins the midterm elections.

  • AP Top Stories October 19 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday October 19th: Biden releasing more oil from US strategic reserve; Pence warns of 'song of unprincipled populism'; Emergency center for migrants opens in NYC; U.S. backs sanctions against Iran over drone sales

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Asian Stocks Under Pressure, Bond Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to follow Wall Street lower amid Treasury yields at multiyear highs and strong inflation that’s driving hawkish monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearAustralian shares opened lower while fu

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Generac stock rocked after profit warning due to weakness in home generator business

    Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. suffered a record selloff on Wednesday, after the home generator maker issued an earnings warning and cut its growth outlook, citing pressure on residential sales.

  • BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

    BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday. The French bank is forecasting the U.S. economy to go into recession in the second quarter of 2023. "We expect a more aggressive Fed response to stickier, more pervasive inflation to push the economy into recession," BNP said.

  • The pandemic is finally hitting big tech — two years later

    The pandemic rubber band is hitting the tech industry.

  • Netflix stock surges but Wall Street still seems split on future

    Netflix surged again on Wednesday following the company's impressive third-quarter earnings report, but Wall Street still remains split on what it means for the company's future.

  • A Foxconn Tesla? Taiwan tech giant targets 5% of EV manufacturing by 2025

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, said on Tuesday it hopes to one day make cars for Tesla as it ramps up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in a strategy to diversify its business. Speaking at the company's annual Tech Day, Chairman Liu Young-way said Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics maker, wants to replicate its level of success in assembling consumer gadgets as it expands into building EVs for auto brands. "I hope one day we can do Tesla cars for Tesla."

  • Cerberus’ 16-Year Albertsons Bet a Tale of Twists, Turns

    (Bloomberg) -- For the biggest Albertsons Cos. investor, spending 16 years in the checkout line looks like it was worth the wait.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearCerberus Capital Management paid $350 million in 2006 for struggling Albertsons

  • Microsoft slashes some jobs amid slowing revenue growth

    Microsoft has cut some jobs after it faced slower revenue growth last quarter. According to Axios, the tech giant slashed around 1,000 jobs across a variety of sectors. A spokesperson for Microsoft told The Hill that “like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.” “We will…