The Lam Soon (Hong Kong) (HKG:411) Share Price Is Up 70% And Shareholders Are Holding On

It hasn't been the best quarter for Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:411) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 70% during that period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Lam Soon (Hong Kong) achieved compound earnings per share growth of 32% per year. The average annual share price increase of 19% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.21.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:411 Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Lam Soon (Hong Kong)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Lam Soon (Hong Kong), it has a TSR of 86% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lam Soon (Hong Kong) shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.6% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 14% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

