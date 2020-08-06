    Advertisement

    Lamar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $96.1 million, or 95 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $31.3 million, or 31 cents per share.

    The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $347.7 million in the period.

    Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.16 to $4.56 per share.

    The company's shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

