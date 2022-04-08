A Lamar County man faces a death sentence in connection with the 2015 killing of his ex-wife.

Circuit Court Judge Samuel Junkin on Tuesday upheld a Lamar County jury's decision to impose the death penalty on 40-year-old Brandon Dewayne Sykes.

The jury on Feb. 22 found Sykes guilty of three counts of capital murder after a 10-day trial.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Sykes killed Keisha Nicole Sykes, his 29-year-old ex-wife, during a burglary, kidnapping and robbery.

“Mr. Sykes murdered his ex-wife in cold blood and a jury of his peers in Lamar County correctly rendered a just verdict of death, which was upheld by Judge Junkin today,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a Tuesday news release. “Justice was delivered today.”

Prosecutors said that in May 2015, someone forced entry through a rear bedroom window of Keisha Sykes’s house and stole her car and her cellphone.

Forensic evidence showed that Keisha Sykes’s blood was found throughout her house and that a small piece of her flesh was discovered in the yard, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said that her body has never been found.

Keisha Sykes’s burned Honda Civic was found in Lowndes County, Mississippi, a few days after the break-in.

Prosecutors said that Brandon Sykes had possession of his ex-wife's cellphone after her disappearance. During the trial, two witnesses also testified that Brandon Sykes confessed to them that he had killed his former wife.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division and District Attorney Andy Hamlin of the 24th Judicial Circuit.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Lamar County Man faces death penalty in 2015 capital murder case