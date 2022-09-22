Lamar County woman found guilty of first-degree murder for death of man found in freezer

A Lamar County woman charged with first-degree murder and receiving stolen property was convicted by a jury on both counts.

Forty-year-old Samantha Simmons, was on trial this week for the murder of 54-year-old Thomas Burns, whose body was found in a freezer at his home in Lamar County on May 22, 2018.

Burns' family had reported him missing after they could not contact him nor find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The following day, Lamar County Sheriff's deputies also searched the home, where they found the man's body.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said in an earlier story that Burns died of asphyxiation.

Burn's death may have occurred any time between April 24, 2018, and the day his body was found, according to Simmons' indictment.

She also was accused of taking a number of items from Burns' home, including three Dodge vehicles, a golf cart, an 8-foot trailer and a number of tools, household items and furniture.

Simmons denied the theft in a message she sent to her mother from Lamar County Jail shortly after her arrest. She claims she paid Burns for the items to sell at a flea market.

"Mom, they are lying about all this," she said. "I paid Thomas for everything I had of his."

Simmons said the last time she saw Burns was when he was "heading to his brother's to cook dope."

She admitted to her mother that she had been using methamphetamine, but not at the time of her arrest. She also said she was sleeping with Burns for money, but was "not involved in anything else he is involved in," implying at the time that Simmons did not know Burns was dead.

"I am so sorry y'all are having to deal with this," Simmons told her mother.

The trial began Monday in Lamar County Circuit Court before Judge Anthony Mozingo. Simmons' sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Three men also were charged for receiving Burns' stolen property: 55-year-old Andy Hartfield, 28-year-old William Bryson and Simmons' cousin, James Simmons. Hartfield and Bryson remain in Lamar County Jail without bond, pending trial. Simmons, 63, died earlier this year, so was removed as a defendant in the case.

