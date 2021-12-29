Lamar man facing multiple charges after alleged assault of minor

Dec. 29—LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County prosecutor has filed eight felony counts on a 44-year-old rural Lamar man in connection with an alleged beating and whipping of a boy over a six-day period this past week.

Daniel T. Williams made an initial appearance Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, first-degree child endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and two counts of stealing.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Sunday states that Williams committed the offenses between Dec. 20 and Sunday at an address along Missouri Highway 160 near Golden City.

The document states that a male juvenile told Barton County deputies that he "was tortured all night" by Daniels after getting into some trouble. He said Daniels spanked him, hit him with a belt and punched him in the arm and stomach.

The document does not state the age of the boy or his relationship to the accused, but alleges that he was in fear for his life or his mother's life if he told anyone about the abuse.

Further investigation by sheriff's deputies led to the alleged discovery that Williams, a convicted felon, was in possession of four firearms, two of which he purportedly had stolen from the boy's family.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.