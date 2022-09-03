Lamar man pleads guilty after 2021 child prostitution sting in Pueblo

A 72-year-old man from Lamar recently pleaded guilty to soliciting child prostitution after being arrested in June 2021 in Pueblo.

Robert James Smith was one of seven men arrested and charged with solicitation of a child prostitute in June 2021 as part of Operation Predator, a sting conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local agencies.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigated Smith's case and charged him, according to a Thursday statement by PCSO. The sting operation involved several law enforcement agencies, but Smith was the only suspect investigated or charged by PCSO, according to department spokesperson Gayle Perez.

Smith arranged to meet with who he thought were two girls ages 14 and 12 at a Pueblo hotel for sex, according to PCSO. Instead, Smith was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer.

After arriving at the hotel, Smith paid $400 and was given a key to a room where the undercover officer said the children were waiting. When he went to the room, he was met by law enforcement officers who arrested him, according to PCSO's statement.

Smith was sentenced to four years of probation, according to the PCSO. He also is now court-ordered to register as a sex offender.

Also arrested during the 2021 sting were:

• Joseph C. Storrer, 25, of Ordway• David Griego, 27, of Pueblo• Christopher Heuston, 34, of Salida• Ritchie Mao Khov, 21, of Fort Carson• John H. Mitchell, 54, of Pueblo• Errin S. Stewart, 44, of Florissant

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man pleads guilty to soliciting child prostitution in Pueblo sting