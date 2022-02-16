Lamar man to stand trial on drug trafficking charges

Feb. 16—LAMAR, Mo. — A judge ordered a Lamar man to stand trial on three felony drug charges at a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court.

Associate Judge James Nichols decided there was probable cause for Jerry L. Rowell, 52, to stand trial on a single count of second-degree trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The judge dismissed a third possession count that the Barton County prosecutor had filed in the case.

Nichols set Rowell's initial appearance on the remaining charges in a trial division of the court for March 17.

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers testified at the hearing that Rowell was the driver of a vehicle that crashed Nov. 8, 2020, off Route EE in Barton County.

The first trooper on the scene reported finding Rowell sprawled across the passenger seat of the vehicle with syringes in plain view inside the vehicle and finding a bag containing 10 pills — later identified as the opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone — on the ground outside the vehicle's passenger side window.

The trooper said a tow truck driver found another bag at the scene of the crash that contained 115 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A second trooper who responded to the crash testified that the powder in the bag tested positive for meth both at the scene and at a state crime lab, but also acknowledged on cross-examination by Rowell's attorney that the lab had not tested suspected liquid meth in one of the syringes or confirmed that the pills were indeed opioids.

The judge questioned why both a trafficking and possession count had been filed with respect to the meth seized, and Prosecutor Michael Smalley said he filed separate counts for the two different forms of meth, liquid and powder. The judge ended up dismissing the possession count with respect to the meth seized.